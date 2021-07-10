Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 459.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 454,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11.

