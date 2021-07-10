Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $74,632,591.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $165.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $175.95. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

