Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 6,426 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 306,837 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,758,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

