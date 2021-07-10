Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,776 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 474,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,043,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

