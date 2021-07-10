Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 556,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $21,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,129,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,354,589.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,152 over the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

