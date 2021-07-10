SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPX worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SPX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

NYSE SPXC opened at $63.30 on Friday. SPX Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $66.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. SPX’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPXC. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.