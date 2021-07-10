Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Watsco worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Watsco by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Shares of WSO opened at $291.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.35 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

