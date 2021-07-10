Ossiam Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Ossiam raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 228.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after buying an additional 152,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,332,000 after buying an additional 81,967 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RE opened at $247.86 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.86.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

