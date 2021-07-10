Ossiam Buys 3,702 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ossiam boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,293 shares of company stock worth $48,532,249. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $138.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

