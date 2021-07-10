Andra AP fonden Sells 7,300 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $96.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.28. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

