Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sunoco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sunoco by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

