Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 782,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,901 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

