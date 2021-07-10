Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 604,340 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $8,034,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 485,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 323,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SJI opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

