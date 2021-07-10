Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after buying an additional 300,014 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after buying an additional 225,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

