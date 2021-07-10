Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MCS opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

