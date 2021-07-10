Ossiam Grows Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ossiam boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,035,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 203.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 45,505 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in SEI Investments by 3.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 34.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.