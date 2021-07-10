Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 585.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN opened at $190.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

