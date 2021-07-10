SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.