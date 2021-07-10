3,451 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.80.

Shares of WAT opened at $369.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.29. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $185.09 and a 52-week high of $369.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

