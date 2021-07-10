Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 6,234 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $260.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.57 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.19.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

