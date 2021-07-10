Ossiam Purchases 27,828 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ossiam lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 128.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 166,915 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $7,986,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 862,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after buying an additional 37,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.