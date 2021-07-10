Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock opened at $263.64 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $169.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.26.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

