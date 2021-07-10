Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 900 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after buying an additional 229,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $190.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $190.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

Several research firms have commented on TT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.