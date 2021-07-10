Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.97. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

