iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4,433.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 338,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

