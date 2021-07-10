Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 2,049 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,991,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE:DGX opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.