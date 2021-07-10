Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ingevity worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after buying an additional 40,069 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Ingevity stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

