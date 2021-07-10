Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,045 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PPD by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in PPD by 3,271.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PPD by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 200,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 118,734 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

PPD opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.