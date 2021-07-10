Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.96 Million in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $8,120,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.56.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

