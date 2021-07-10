Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ping Identity worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,358,000 after buying an additional 85,447 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,682,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ping Identity by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ping Identity by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

Ping Identity stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,177,396 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

