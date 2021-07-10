Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,539 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstroNova were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 922.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. AstroNova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $102.81 million, a PE ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. Equities research analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AstroNova Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT).

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.