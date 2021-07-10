Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNR opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.11.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

