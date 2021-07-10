Monetha (MTH) Price Reaches $0.0198

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Monetha has a market cap of $7.98 million and $303,996.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monetha has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00053576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.86 or 0.00880997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Monetha Profile

MTH is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.