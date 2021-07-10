Vitae (VITAE) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. Vitae has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $14,311.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars.

