Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Up 4% This Week

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00003532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $37.61 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00053576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.86 or 0.00880997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

