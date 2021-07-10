Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.86.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of DRNA opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.08. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $147,070.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,389 shares of company stock valued at $5,684,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

