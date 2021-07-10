Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,021 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 524,788 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,734 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

