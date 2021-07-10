Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 27 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,873,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 130.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in NVR by 2.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,060.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,888.46. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,199.53 and a one year high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

