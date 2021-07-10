Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

