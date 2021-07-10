Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.580-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Matson also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.58-3.73 EPS.

NYSE:MATX opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80. Matson has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,435,807. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

