Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 38,493 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth $34,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

