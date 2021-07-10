Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

