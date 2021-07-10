Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,520 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 19.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

LTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

