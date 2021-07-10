CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 439.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 21,176 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.