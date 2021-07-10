Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 369 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.33. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

