Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 369 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.33. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
