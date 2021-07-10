DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider R Stanton Dodge Sells 50,588 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $2,555,199.88.

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00.

DKNG stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

