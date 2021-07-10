Bitradio Price Down 2.6% This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $51,802.20 and $21.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00300078 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,199,992 coins and its circulating supply is 10,199,988 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

