Ycash Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Ycash has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $37,285.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.61 or 0.00326712 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00132458 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00175629 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002294 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,334,106 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

