BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,885 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after purchasing an additional 635,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,849,000 after buying an additional 73,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

