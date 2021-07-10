BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys 15,396 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,205,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

